COP29: Discussions on climate-resilient agriculture held

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

As part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Baku, a panel discussion on “AgriFuture 2024: Climate-Resilient Agriculture Empowering Women, Youth, and Innovation for a Sustainable and Equitable Future” was held at the pavilion in the Green Zone, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The main objective of the panel was to discuss the impact of investments in human capital on sustainable agricultural transformation and climate action.

Vinay Nangia, representative of Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), moderated the session and highlighted the critical role of women and youth in the success of the agricultural sector. He also emphasized that innovative practices and technologies are key drivers for the development of agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, opened the session by underlining the significance of focusing on issues crucial for humanity's future. He pointed out that agriculture is the backbone of society, supporting the economy, providing employment, and ensuring food security. The Minister noted that climate change, limited resources, and shifting market demands are increasing pressures on the agricultural sector. In response, a key focus of Azerbaijan's agricultural policies is to properly assess and enhance the potential of women and youth, promote their participation in innovative projects, and boost employment levels.

Minister Mammadov also introduced the “Baku Harmoniya Initiative,” which addresses the challenges faced by farmers while incorporating environmental and climate concerns. He explained that this initiative aims to promote climate adaptation and sustainable development in agriculture, food systems, and water management, acting as a central platform to support the transformation of agricultural systems and mobilize investments in sustainable agriculture.

The panel on Human Capital for Climate-Resilient Agro-Food Systems: Leadership, Science, and Community Perspectives included Akmal Akramkhanov, an expert from ICARDA, and Gulbaniz Ganbarova, Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Rural Women’s Association. They discussed topics such as supporting smallholder farms, ensuring food security, the impact of climate change on agriculture, efficient use of land and water resources, and the need for sustainable agricultural systems to preserve ecological balance.

The session concluded with a Q&A format, fostering further discussion on the key themes of human capital investment, agricultural transformation, and climate resilience.