COP29 features cycling tour in Baku

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

A cycling tour, co-organized by the Turkish Educational Institutions in Baku and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation (ACF), was held in Baku as part of COP29.

Elnara Musayeva, ACF`s General Secretary, emphasized that the government strongly supports the cycling development in the country.

Abdullah Yılmaz, the Chairman of the Turkish Educational Institutions in Baku underlined that holding such an event within COP29 is a message to the entire world. He noted that COP29 was the most pivotal event for Azerbaijan in 2024.