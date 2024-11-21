COP29 features discussions on resilient Caucasus Mountains and regional cooperation

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

An event themed “National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) and Regional Approaches for resilient Caucasus Mountains and Beyond” was held as part of COP29.

Key speakers at the event included Umayra Taghiyeva, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary-General, and Director of UNDP's Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, Bruno Pozzi, Deputy Director of the Ecosystems Division of the UN Environment Programme, Fatma Varank, Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, and Dinara Kemelova, Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on mountain agenda.

In her address, Umayra Taghiyeva stressed the imperative for countries and communities to develop adaptation solutions and implement measures to respond to current and future climate challenges.

Marcos Neto emphasized that within the framework of the partnership with Azerbaijani government, vital work has been done to integrate the renewable energy strategy, increase energy efficiency, and protect biodiversity through fundamental approaches.

UNEP Deputy Director Bruno Pozzi noted that mountain ecosystems are particularly sensitive to climate change. He also highlighted the crucial role of implementing National Adaptation Plan that includes ecosystem-based approaches, adding that this would help mitigate the ongoing risks.