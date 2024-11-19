COP29 features High-Level Ministerial Meeting on Advancing Climate-Resilient Agriculture Practices

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

The High-Level Ministerial Meeting on Advancing Climate-Resilient Agriculture Practices was held as part of COP29 in Baku.

Addressing the event, Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, shared insights into the measures put in place to develop climate-resilient agriculture in Azerbaijan. The minister emphasized that along with the implementation of projects related to different climatic conditions, limited water resources and the restoration of newly liberated lands in Karabakh, the country attaches great importance to application of innovations in the agricultural sector and international cooperation in this realm.

Majnun Mammadov highlighted the country’s efforts aimed at mitigating climate risks and increasing the efficiency of water resources through climate-resilient agricultural practices.

Fernando Mattos, Minister of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries of Uruguay, Ahmet Bagçi, Türkiye`s Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry and Ermek Kenzhehanuly, Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture, described the human-induced land degradation, water scarcity and climate change as key factors of increasing the levels of risk for agricultural production. The speakers highlighted the policy frameworks that support climate resilience in their countries.

The panel then featured a Q&A session.