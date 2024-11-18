COP29 features Ministerial Roundtable on Global Climate Transparency

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

As part of COP29, the Ministerial Roundtable on Global Climate Transparency was held with the participation of ministers from Japan, South Africa, the USA, Italy, and Kazakhstan.

In his address, Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP29, emphasized that Azerbaijan's Biennial Transparency Report on Climate Change is ready to be presented this week. He noted that the Baku Declaration, to be adopted at this roundtable, would encourage more effective action on global climate transparency and climate change issues.

Noura Hamladji, UNFCCC Deputy Executive Secretary, stated that 11 countries have presented their Biennial Transparency Reports (BTR) within the framework of COP29 in Baku.

During the COP29 Ministerial Meeting, delegations were awarded for their presentation of Biennial Transparency Reports (BTR). Azerbaijan, Andorra, Guyana, Panama, Japan, Spain, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Germany, the Maldives, the Netherlands, and Singapore were among the awarded countries.

Speakers, including Asao Keiichiro, Japan's Minister of the Environment, and Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore, emphasized their countries' support for the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform.

Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced that his country will present its first Biennial Transparency Report in line with international standards and collective targets in the coming months.

Other speakers stressed the urgent need for action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Underscoring Azerbaijan’s principal role and significant contribution to the submission of Biennial Transparency Reports, Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 Lead Negotiator and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, emphasized that several countries have already submitted their biennial climate reports. “The number of these states will increase by the end of the year. Azerbaijan has played a significant role in this issue, and this has been particularly appreciated by the state representatives. To accelerate the process, we proposed signing the Baku Declaration, which has already been adopted. States have joined the declaration, and the essence of this document is to provide technical support, training, and other activities through the Baku Transparency Platform to help eliminate technical gaps in report preparation over the coming years,” Rafiyev added.

The event concluded with the adoption of the Baku Declaration.