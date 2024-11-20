COP29 highlights role of tourism in addressing climate change

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

An event titled “Raising the Climate Ambition of the Tourism Sector – from commitments to implementation (regeneration/adaptation and finance)” was held as part of COP29.

In line with the regeneration and finance pathways proposed by the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, this session delved into the intersection of regeneration/adaptation efforts and innovative financing models.

During the event, co-organized by Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency in partnership with UN Tourism, academia, policymakers and private sector representatives focused on the need for tourism to engage more deeply in sustainable food systems, biodiversity conservation, and nature-positive initiatives, as well as on the vital role of financing to scale up climate action.

With a focus on how tourism can actively contribute to climate resilience and ecosystem regeneration, the event highlighted successful interventions from tourism stakeholders.

Speakers at the event included, Mahammad Muradov, Head of tourism policy and strategy department at State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, and Dilyor Khakimov, Director of Institutional Relations, Partnerships and Advocacy of the UN. They highlighted the strategic objectives and plans for tourism development, stressing the importance of the frameworks related to climate change.

The session continued with lively discussions.