Delegate from Ghana: Impact of climate change is severe

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“We are seeking a climate finance agreement to help tackle the problems we face with climate injustice and to allow us to achieve actual climate justice. So far, we have not succeeded in this. I believe that COP29 will drive developed countries to take action,” Head of Ghana-based Campaigning and Organizing at 350.org Sonia Basinia Kwami told AZERTAC.

According to her, the impact of climate change is severe.

“The people of Azerbaijan welcomed us very warmly and sincerely. The presence of volunteers at COP29 was perfect,” she stated.