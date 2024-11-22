DR Congo Delegate: COP29 panels strengthen fight against climate change

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“The panels and discussions held during COP29 strengthen our fight against climate change. Young participants from various parts of the world share their experiences, initiatives, and methods of combating climate change,” delegate for COP29 from the Democratic Republic of the Congo Guillaume Kayembe told AZERTAC.

He mentioned that these events contribute to further developing climate discussions within societies.

Highlighting challenges in his country, Kayembe emphasized the widespread issue of child labor and the impact of ongoing conflicts in the eastern region, which have forced millions of children out of school.