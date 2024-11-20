Engin Altan Düzyatan hails Azerbaijan’s excellent organization of COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan deserves congratulations for organizing this significant event at such a high level within a short timeframe and successfully satisfying everyone who came here,” said renowned Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC.

Describing the fight against climate change as a critically important process, the actor noted: “We are aware that the United States is considering withdrawing from COP and the Paris Agreement next year. This year, in particular, negotiations are ongoing to determine the necessary funding for island nations. We feel the impacts of climate change in various parts of the world, but island countries face the greatest challenge. A one-meter rise in sea levels poses an existential threat to these nations. I hope the results of these negotiations will be positive, and that the required funds will be secured for island nations and other countries.”

Engin Altan Düzyatan also highlighted the key negotiations held between countries at COP29, expressing hope that the outcomes will satisfy everyone.

“As citizens and states, we have a series of responsibilities here. As individuals, we must do everything we can. As long as states also fulfill their duties, I am optimistic that we can slow this process and take collective steps to address these issues,” the actor added.