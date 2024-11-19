FAO representative: 730 million people suffer from hunger worldwide

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“730 million people suffer from hunger worldwide,” said Viorel Gutu, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, at the conference on “Accelerating Action to Combat Climate Change through Regional Cooperation on Water, Energy, Food, and Ecosystems”, held as part of COP29.

Noting that the world’s population is expected to grow to nearly 10 billion by 2050, Viorel Gutu added, “Therefore, food production must increase more than twice. Agriculture is vulnerable to climate change. The energy transition is also crucial in our activities. Agriculture contributes to soil degradation, but our need for food depends on it. If we do not use nature sustainably, we will not be able to confront the crisis. Regional cooperation is essential in this area.”

According to the FAO official, intersectoral coordination, knowledge sharing, regional proposals, and multilateral action are critical to addressing these challenges.