FIDE President arrives in Baku

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Arkady Dvorkovich, President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), arrived in Baku to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

As part of his visit, Arkady Dvorkovich met with Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the power of sport in uniting people to combat the climate crisis.