Frank Mörschel: Climate change and biodiversity conservation are connected

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“Conserving biodiversity is essential for limiting emissions and adapting to climate impacts,” said Frank Mörschel, Senior Portfolio Manager of KfW Development Bank of Germany, in his interview with AZERTAC.

Stressing the importance of practical steps, global cooperation, and joint action in the fight against climate change, Mörschel noted that carbon emissions have reached an all-time high in recent years, leading to climate-related disasters.

Mörschel, who participated in the panel discussions on “Securing Leopards’ Future in Changing Climate,” described the initiative as an example of how climate change and biodiversity loss are interconnected. He emphasized that actions taken to protect biodiversity simultaneously contribute to climate resilience.

He also expressed optimism regarding funding issues at COP29, considering it one of the core components in the fight against climate change.

Frank Mörschel further hailed the excellent organization of the conference in Azerbaijan.