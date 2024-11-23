Guinean official: We hope that developing countries will fulfill their commitments

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“We hope that developing countries will fulfill their commitments at COP29,” Kadiatou Dalein Diallo, an employee of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of Guinea, told AZERTAC.

She hailed the excellent organization of the COP29 in Baku.

Sharing her expectations, Daleyn Diallo said: “My expectations are the same as those of most African countries. We hope to obtain a lot of financial resources for addressing loss and damage caused by climate change."