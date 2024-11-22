Japanese student: Funding of many wars by superpowers must be halted

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“This is the first COP I have attended. I observe multiple activities in many various directions at the same time,” Student from Japan’s Institute for Sustainable Energy Policies Asumi İmaoka told AZERTAC.

According to Asumi, her foremost desire about the global processes is to put an end to ethnic cleansing.

“I seek justice for all. The funding of many wars by the superpowers must be halted,” the Japanese student underscored.