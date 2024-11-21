Kazakhstan presents initiative to develop carbon farming at COP29

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

At the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Kazakhstan introduced an initiative to advance carbon farming.

Speaking at a side event, Mansur Oshurbayev, Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, highlighted that adopting carbon farming practices could significantly reduce agriculture-related greenhouse gas emissions while promoting sustainable agricultural development.

Murat Temirzhanov, Head of the Land Resources Management Committee at the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, stressed that advancing carbon farming requires the integration of modern technologies and robust legislative frameworks.

Experts participating in the discussions noted Kazakhstan's strong potential to lead in carbon farming, emphasizing its capacity to modernize the nation’s technological infrastructure and generate large-scale job opportunities.