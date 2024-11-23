Kazakhstan presents plans to achieve carbon neutrality at COP29

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

An event on supporting Kazakh cities on the road to carbon neutrality was held in the Kazakhstan pavilion launched as part of COP29.

In his address, Mansur Oshurbayev, Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, emphasized the significance of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, noting the pivotal role of cities in this process.

The event featured presentation of Kazakhstan's ambitious goals for achieving carbon neutrality and exploring the ways of their implementation at the city level.

The participants, along with representatives of state bodies, international organizations and cities of Kazakhstan, shared their best experiences in sustainable urban development.

The speakers focused on the essential role of cities in achieving national targets, aimed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change.