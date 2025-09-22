Minister: Azerbaijani school to open in Istanbul from next academic year

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

“An Azerbaijani school will begin operating in Istanbul from the next academic year,” said Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev in an interview with journalists.

Noting that the building for the school has been provided by Türkiye, the minister added: “Renovation work is currently underway. We considered it necessary to establish this educational institution in Istanbul due to the significant Azerbaijani community there. The school will provide bilingual education in Turkish and Azerbaijani, serving the children of Azerbaijani compatriots in their native language and national spirit, while further strengthening educational ties between our two countries. This initiative is of great importance for deepening cooperation between the two brotherly nations.”