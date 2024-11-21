Mukhtar Babayev: Climate change impacts deepen gender-based inequalities

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“The impacts of climate change, as we know, are not neutral. They deepen existing inequalities, including those based on gender,” said Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, as he addressed the high-level event on "Gender in Transparency" held as part of COP29 on Thursday.

“Today is the thematic day of COP29 dedicated to Gender Equality. This day serves as a global reminder that gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but a cornerstone of effective and equitable climate action. The impacts of climate change, as we know, are not neutral. They deepen existing inequalities, including those based on gender. Women and girls are particularly vulnerable,” the COP29 President noted.

“The connected climate and biodiversity crises risk pushing millions into poverty and causing food insecurity. Women and girls are also at the forefront of solutions, demonstrating resilience, innovation and leadership in addressing climate challenges. This makes it vital to recognize and appreciate the role of women not just as climate actors but as the heart of our societies, our mothers, sisters and daughters. Their voices and contributions shape the foundation of our communities and must be central to our vision for a sustainable future,” he emphasized.