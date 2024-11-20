Nigerian editor highlights COP29's role in tackling adverse trends

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“The richness of our country in natural resources poses significant challenges. For instance, companies from various countries are exploiting our resources. COP29 has been instrumental in addressing these adverse trends. I extend my gratitude to Azerbaijan for providing a platform where our voices can be heard,” said Abdullahi Dare Akogun, an environmental journalist and founder of DA News Media Advocacy for Climate Literacy and Justice in Nigeria, during a side event titled “Solidarity for Decolonization and a Green Future” held at COP29.

Dare Akogun emphasized that COP29 serves as a critical platform for communities and nations grappling with neo-colonialism. He further advocated for building partnerships to empower nations to thrive in harmony with the planet.