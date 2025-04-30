Oil prices fall in global markets
Baku, April 30, AZERTAC
Oil prices declined in global markets.
On the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures), Brent crude dropped by $0.86, settling at $63.39 per barrel. Meanwhile, Light crude on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased by $0.77, trading at $59.65 per barrel.
