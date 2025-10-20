Pakistan successfully launches first Hyper spectral Satellite from China

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 20, AZERTAC

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) achieved a major milestone on Sunday with the successful launch of Pakistan’s first hyperspectral satellite (HS-1) from the Chinese Satellite Launch Centre.

The satellite is expected to significantly enhance national capacities in areas such as precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster management. Its high-resolution data will support improved resource management and strengthen Pakistan’s resilience to climate-related challenges.

The successful launch of HS-1 marks a pivotal step forward in Pakistan’s space program and reaffirms SUPARCO’s commitment to leveraging space technology for national development. This achievement also highlights the long-standing collaboration between Pakistan and China in the peaceful exploration of space and its application to socioeconomic progress.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar**,** has commended the scientists and technical teams from Pakistan and China working on HS-1 for their commitment, professional excellence**,** and exemplary cooperation.

HS-1 is equipped with advanced hyperspectral imaging technology capable of capturing data across hundreds of narrow spectral bands. This capability will enable precise monitoring and analysis of land use, vegetation health, water resources, and urban development.

In addition, HS-1 will contribute to development initiatives, including the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), by identifying geo-hazard risks and promoting sustainable infrastructure development.