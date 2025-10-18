The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Physicist Chen Ning Yang, Nobel laureate, dies at 103

Physicist Chen Ning Yang, Nobel laureate, dies at 103

Baku, October 18, AZERTAC

Renowned physicist Chen Ning Yang, a Nobel laureate and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, died in Beijing on Saturday at 103, Xinhua reports citing to Tsinghua University.

Yang was born in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, in 1922. In the 1940s, he went to the United States to pursue academic studies and subsequently held teaching positions. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1957.

The Yang-Mills gauge theory introduced by Yang and Robert Mills is one of the most important achievements of physics in the 20th century.

Over more than 20 years since he returned to China, Yang had taught at Tsinghua University, making important contributions to cultivating and recruiting talent and promoting international academic exchanges.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Exciting results from blood test for 50 cancers
  • 18.10.2025 [13:09]

Exciting results from blood test for 50 cancers

Methane leaks multiplying beneath Antarctic ocean spark fears of climate doom loop
  • 18.10.2025 [12:46]

Methane leaks multiplying beneath Antarctic ocean spark fears of climate doom loop

Triple-threat iron supplement also improves gut health
  • 18.10.2025 [11:32]

Triple-threat iron supplement also improves gut health

Nearly 700M people worldwide live in extreme poverty: World Bank
  • 17.10.2025 [20:15]

Nearly 700M people worldwide live in extreme poverty: World Bank

Lebanese court rules to release Gaddafi's son on $11 million bail — lawyer
  • 17.10.2025 [18:38]

Lebanese court rules to release Gaddafi's son on $11 million bail — lawyer

Putin-Trump meeting in Hungary could take place within 2 weeks, Kremlin confirms
  • 17.10.2025 [18:13]

Putin-Trump meeting in Hungary could take place within 2 weeks, Kremlin confirms

One worker dead and one injured in accident at Rome plant
  • 17.10.2025 [16:46]

One worker dead and one injured in accident at Rome plant

King Charles III to be first British monarch to pray with Pope in at least 500 years
  • 17.10.2025 [16:41]

King Charles III to be first British monarch to pray with Pope in at least 500 years

Annual inflation up to 2.6% in the EU
  • 17.10.2025 [16:31]

Annual inflation up to 2.6% in the EU

Turkish Ministry of Defense: The unity of the two fraternal countries is unbreakable

  • [15:12]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Safety

  • [14:31]

Azerbaijani judokas shine with two golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025

  • [14:02]

Baku hosts 4th meeting of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council

  • [13:55]

Exciting results from blood test for 50 cancers

  • [13:09]

UN Tourism names Azerbaijan`s Khinalig as "Best Tourism Village"

  • [13:02]

® Azercell launches the “CyberCell Hackathon”

  • [12:52]

Methane leaks multiplying beneath Antarctic ocean spark fears of climate doom loop

  • [12:46]
Administrative office of Azerbaijani Embassy to the Holy See inaugurated First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event VIDEO

Administrative office of Azerbaijani Embassy to the Holy See inaugurated
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event VIDEO

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister

  • [12:43]

Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets

  • [12:42]

Astana to host second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council

  • [12:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is strengthening

  • [12:20]

President: The political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are distinguished by mutual trust

  • [12:13]

Triple-threat iron supplement also improves gut health

  • [11:32]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [11:18]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's meeting with Pope Leo XIV in spotlight of Vatican and Italian media outlets

  • [11:17]

Physicist Chen Ning Yang, Nobel laureate, dies at 103

  • [10:33]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Day of Restoration of Independence

  • [10:15]

Over past decades, brotherly nations Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

  • [10:05]
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Vatican Apostolic Library VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Vatican Apostolic Library VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inspected restoration progress at Saint Peter’s Basilica VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inspected restoration progress at Saint Peter’s Basilica VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attended tree planting ceremony in Vatican Gardens VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attended tree planting ceremony in Vatican Gardens VIDEO

Baku hosts D-8 High-level Climate and Urban Dialogue

  • [00:55]

Poland’s LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku

  • [00:27]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with President of Governorate of Vatican City State VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with President of Governorate of Vatican City State VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vatican’s Secretary of State VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vatican’s Secretary of State VIDEO

Baku hosts D-8 Commissioners’ Retreat Meeting

  • 17.10.2025 [22:41]

3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps up

  • 17.10.2025 [22:26]

AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up

  • 17.10.2025 [22:10]

Azerbaijan signs new agreements with African countries

  • 17.10.2025 [22:04]

First phase of "Eternity-2025" wraps up

  • 17.10.2025 [22:00]

Azerbaijan’s deputy minister of agriculture attends World Food Forum 2025 in Italy

  • 17.10.2025 [21:54]

Expert: Global events like COP29 and COP30 highlight that climate change is a shared responsibility INTERVIEW

  • 17.10.2025 [21:36]

Calls by Armenian citizens against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and other criminal information examined in court

  • 17.10.2025 [21:12]

Azerbaijani boxers aim for ‘medal rush’ at Kazakhstan’s tournament

  • 17.10.2025 [20:36]

Fuzuli City Day wraps up with colourful fireworks

  • 17.10.2025 [20:35]

Nearly 700M people worldwide live in extreme poverty: World Bank

  • 17.10.2025 [20:15]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Pope Leo XIV VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Pope Leo XIV VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev signs order to ensure activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Bahrain

  • 17.10.2025 [19:28]

Ankarada Azərbaycanın dövlət müstəqilliyinin bərpasının 34-cü ildönümü qeyd olunub

  • 17.10.2025 [19:26]

‘TURKPA serves as an important platform for strengthening interparliamentary dialogue among member countries’

  • 17.10.2025 [19:01]

Lebanese court rules to release Gaddafi's son on $11 million bail — lawyer

  • 17.10.2025 [18:38]

Putin-Trump meeting in Hungary could take place within 2 weeks, Kremlin confirms

  • 17.10.2025 [18:13]

Budapest hosts cultural event involving Turkic youth

  • 17.10.2025 [17:41]

Kazakh Foreign Minister: Results of Gabala Summit will contribute to implementation of joint projects within TURKPA

  • 17.10.2025 [17:28]

Shahin Ismayilov elected Chair of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council

  • 17.10.2025 [17:11]

International Civil Defence Organization and UN Humanitarian Office pledge closer cooperation

  • 17.10.2025 [17:10]

Azerbaijan joins International Cardiology Congress in Beijing

  • 17.10.2025 [17:08]

Baku to host 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

  • 17.10.2025 [17:06]

One worker dead and one injured in accident at Rome plant

  • 17.10.2025 [16:46]

Azerbaijan joins 6th Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers in Doha

  • 17.10.2025 [16:43]

King Charles III to be first British monarch to pray with Pope in at least 500 years

  • 17.10.2025 [16:41]

Annual inflation up to 2.6% in the EU

  • 17.10.2025 [16:31]

® Social partnership for the development of sports in the regions: Red Hearts Foundation and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation launch cooperation

  • 17.10.2025 [16:30]

Digital veteran card could be case study for ID rollout, says UK minister

  • 17.10.2025 [16:29]

Samarkand hosts 57th meeting of CIS member states’ security agencies

  • 17.10.2025 [16:08]

Azerbaijan joins International Water Convention event in Geneva

  • 17.10.2025 [16:08]

China expels 9 military officials from ruling party

  • 17.10.2025 [16:01]

Abbas Abbasov: International community has not yet adequately assessed crimes against humanity committed in Africa

  • 17.10.2025 [15:59]

BTA signs partnership agreement with Balchik's Palace Cultural Centre

  • 17.10.2025 [15:57]

COP29 Presidency calls on all Parties to deliver climate finance promises at Pre-COP meeting in Brazil

  • 17.10.2025 [15:52]

BP contributes to preserving Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s invaluable legacy

  • 17.10.2025 [15:35]

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

  • 17.10.2025 [15:34]

Madagascar's military leader sworn in as president

  • 17.10.2025 [15:26]

Azerbaijan's transport experience highlighted at international event in Paris

  • 17.10.2025 [15:24]

To the participants of the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties

  • 17.10.2025 [15:17]

Azerbaijani Ombudsman addresses international conference in Malta

  • 17.10.2025 [15:09]

President: Azerbaijan promotes harmonious relations among different cultures on the international stage

  • 17.10.2025 [14:57]

Three Azerbaijani beach wrestlers ready for action at World Series Final

  • 17.10.2025 [14:56]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has been unique space where various civilizations meet throughout history

  • 17.10.2025 [14:49]

President: ICAPP Asian Cultural Council is key platform for promoting intercultural dialogue in Asia

  • 17.10.2025 [14:47]

Participants of 4th ICAPP Asian Cultural Council meeting pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • 17.10.2025 [14:30]

Indonesia's Lewotobi volcano eruption forces evacuations

  • 17.10.2025 [14:18]

Azerbaijani and Uzbek higher military educational institutions sign memorandum

  • 17.10.2025 [14:18]

Obuda University in Hungary hosts event celebrating Azerbaijani culture

  • 17.10.2025 [13:58]

Pakistan-Afghanistan trade suspended due to border closure

  • 17.10.2025 [13:52]

® Nar launches the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery

  • 17.10.2025 [13:45]

Azerbaijan, UAE approve Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

  • 17.10.2025 [13:41]

Ombudsman’s Office representatives visit military unit

  • 17.10.2025 [13:31]

NHS owes £60bn in medical negligence claims

  • 17.10.2025 [13:29]

Defense Ministry: Provision and combat readiness of units are in the spotlight

  • 17.10.2025 [13:19]

Uzbekistan hosts conference on youth and sports policies of OTS countries

  • 17.10.2025 [13:15]

Azerbaijan increases electricity generation from renewable energy sources

  • 17.10.2025 [13:06]

Vatican media spotlight opening of Catacombs of Commodilla restoration project with participation of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

  • 17.10.2025 [12:58]

“AzerGold” CJSC participates in 5th “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

  • 17.10.2025 [12:53]

TURKPA, CICA discuss prospects for cooperation

  • 17.10.2025 [12:49]

Azerbaijan’s Kelagayi presented in Washington

  • 17.10.2025 [12:14]

® “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition held with support of AzInTelecom

  • 17.10.2025 [11:42]

Photo Exhibition “Explore Azerbaijan” opens in Peru

  • 17.10.2025 [11:37]

® Baku Steel Company strengthens its contribution to environmental protection: about 3,000 trees planted

  • 17.10.2025 [11:36]

Why our brain agrees on what we see: New study reveals shared neural structure behind common perceptions

  • 17.10.2025 [11:32]

Central Bank, World Bank discuss projects within Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan

  • 17.10.2025 [11:27]

Vietnam, Laos conduct joint border protection exercise

  • 17.10.2025 [11:15]

Plug-in hybrids cause almost as much pollution as petrol cars, study finds

  • 17.10.2025 [11:09]

Cambodia arrests nearly 3,500 suspects in crackdown on online scams

  • 17.10.2025 [11:06]

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines

  • 17.10.2025 [11:01]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 17.10.2025 [10:54]

The human mind isn't meant to be awake past midnight, scientists warn

  • 17.10.2025 [10:52]

Mystery as tiny Picasso painting vanishes before show

  • 17.10.2025 [10:50]