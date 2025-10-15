President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office VIDEO

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

On October 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Elina Valtonen, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Elina Valtonen first conveyed the greetings of President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Alexander Stubb.

During the conversation, the sides fondly recalled the meetings between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Finland, as well as Finland’s high-level participation in the COP29 event held in Baku.

Elina Valtonen congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the progress achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, emphasizing its significance for restoring peace and stability across the OSCE area and for fostering regional cooperation.

She announced that, at the request of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the activities of the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures would be terminated by December 1, 2025.

The head of state underlined that the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, had created favorable conditions for advancing the peace agenda.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of the TRIPP project, for which Armenia assumed responsibility in Washington, noting its benefits for regional cooperation and its positive impact on the wider region.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE and exchanged views on the prospects for Azerbaijan-Finland bilateral relations.