President Ilham Aliyev signs Order to establish Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu national parks

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order establishing the Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu National Parks in the country.

Under the Order, Akhar-Bakhar National Park of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be established on 23,901,99 hectares of land, of which 11,113.46 hectares will be allocated from the State Reserve Fund of the Samukh district, 7,000.10 hectares from the State Reserve Fund of the Yevlakh district and 5,788.43 hectares from the State Reserve Fund of the Gakh district.

The Ilisu National Park of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be also established on an area of 13,966.0 hectares by allocating 206.74 hectares from the State Reserve Fund of Zagatala district and 13,759.26 hectares from the State Reserve Fund of Gakh district.