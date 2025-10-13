Saudi Arabia hosts Uzbekistan Culture Days

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Saudi Arabia hosted the Uzbekistan Culture Days, according to UzA.

The event was organized to promote the rich cultural legacy, art, and national values of Uzbekistan at the international level.

The event featured concert programs by Uzbekistan’s art masters, alongside exhibitions of national dishes and handicrafts. The expositions featured copies of rare manuscripts, books, and samples of national literature.

Such events contribute to strengthening intercultural dialogue, further deepening mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries.