Servicemen of Azerbaijan Army participate in “Eternity-2025” exercise

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Pursuant to the military cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, the trilateral “Eternity-2025” computer-assisted command-staff exercise has commenced in Kars, Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The exercise, which will be conducted in two stages — computer-assisted and practical — focuses on a tactical-level scenario involving the protection and defense of strategic facilities and communication lines passing through the territories of the three countries.

It is noteworthy that the joint command-staff exercise, involving servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and employees of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects, will continue until October 24.