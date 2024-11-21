Social & Ecological Center EkoSfera hosts event at COP29

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

The Social & Ecological Center EkoSfera organized an event focused on the importance of environmental protection, with the participation of young eco-activists, during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The event aimed to raise public awareness about mitigating the negative impacts of climate change.

As part of the program, children showcased their drawings, offering creative solutions to environmental challenges.