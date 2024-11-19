Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Vice-President OSCE PA

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, held a meeting with Pere Joan Pons, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA).

The discussions highlighted the successful organization of COP29 and its Parliamentary Meeting, as well as the debates held during the events. Both parties emphasized that climate change affects all nations and requires collective efforts and the involvement of all stakeholders. It was expressed with confidence that COP29 would result in significant decisions facilitating effective climate action.

Particular attention was given to the role of parliaments in addressing climate challenges. It was noted that over 90 delegations from national parliaments, interparliamentary organizations, and other institutions participated in the two-day Parliamentary Meeting. Speaker Gafarova stressed that the adoption of the Final Document reflects a unified global commitment to combating climate change.

The Vice-President of the OSCE PA congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of COP29. He called for a global paradigm shift to address climate change and expressed confidence that the outcomes of COP29 would have a meaningful global impact.

Speaker Gafarova also provided insights into the regional situation, stating that Azerbaijan’s territories had been under occupation for nearly 30 years and that the OSCE Minsk Group failed to resolve the conflict. She emphasized Azerbaijan’s decisive action to restore its territorial integrity, rendering the Minsk Group obsolete.

She further noted campaigns by certain countries to discredit Azerbaijan following the restoration of its sovereignty, particularly in the lead-up to COP29.

The Speaker also discussed ongoing green energy initiatives and “smart” town and village projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. She highlighted Azerbaijan’s incorporation of the green agenda into its national development plans and its commitment to renewable energy projects.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.