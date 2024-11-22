Swedish representative: Climate change impacts already severe across the globe

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“Climate change impacts already severe across the globe. Thus, some changes are already happening in the Global North Pole. The summer season is quite dry, while rainfall become heavier,” Nayoka Martinez, representative of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, told AZERTAC.

She emphasized that Sweden already supports several developing countries in climate action.

Nayoka Martinez also hailed the excellent organisation of COP29.