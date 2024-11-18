The Azerbaijan State News Agency

COP29

UK Minister: Our message in Baku is clear

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“Trade is a critical enabler not just of development. It is also a critical enabler of tackling climate change,” Douglas Alexander, Minister of State for Trade Policy and Economic Security of the UK, said in a video he shared about COP29.

The minister who arrived to Baku to participate in COP29 last week emphasized that UK’s message in Baku is clear.

"Britain is back as a reliable trusted partner on the international stage. Britain, through its Nationally Determined Contribution, has taken a leadership role in tackling climate change and Britain is open for business,” he added.

