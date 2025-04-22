Vienna hosts briefing on COP29 energy initiatives

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

The COP29 Presidency, in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), convened a hybrid briefing at the Vienna International Centre under the title "COP29 Energy Initiatives and Pledges: Progress and Next Steps."

The event was designed to build on the momentum of COP29 by fostering continuity in international climate and energy engagement and by mobilizing support and action toward COP30.

The session brought together in-person and virtual participants from Vienna-based diplomatic missions, capital-based government officials, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society. It aimed to promote broad participation in global energy initiatives, strengthen multilateral dialogue, and outline concrete next steps to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy systems.

The meeting opened with remarks by Heng Liu, Senior Technical Advisor on Climate and Technology Partnership at UNIDO, who also moderated the session. Opening speakers included Fatou Haidara, Deputy to the Director General and Managing Director of the Directorate of Global Partnerships and External Relations at UNIDO, and Rovshan Sadigbayli, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNIDO. This was followed by a presentation from Rana Ghoneim, Chief of the Division for Energy and Climate Action at UNIDO. Elmar Mammadov and Jala Ibrahimova, Co-Leads of the COP29 Action Agenda Team; Lala Mehdiyeva, team member; and Ashraf Shikhaliyev, Head of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan – delivered a joint presentation on the status of the COP29 energy initiatives.

As of the date of the briefing, the Green Energy Zones and Corridors Pledge had secured the endorsement of 57 countries and 9 non-Party stakeholders. The Hydrogen Declaration was endorsed by 63 countries and 15 non-Party stakeholders, while the Energy Storage and Grids Pledge had received endorsements from 65 countries and 42 non-Party stakeholders.

All pledges remain open for endorsement, Parties and non-Party stakeholders may express support through the submission of a Note Verbale or formal letter to the dedicated email addresses corresponding to each initiative, [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected], confirming their endorsement.