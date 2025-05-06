Vietnam’s company set to purchase airport in Kazakhstan

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Vietnam’s SOVICO Group plans to acquire one of Kazakhstan's airports or take it over, according to Kazinform News Agency.

National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said Vietnam is one of the largest partners of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. Kazakhstan-Vietnam trade reached some 1 billion US dollars in 2023 and decreased to 879 million US dollars in 2024. Kazakhstan mainly imports raw materials, zinc, and copper and exports household appliances and processed goods.

He also reminded SOVICO group purchased Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air carrier following the President’s visit.