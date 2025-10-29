Volleyball championship among servicemen kicks off

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

In accordance with the relevant order of the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, a volleyball championship dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the historic Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War has kicked off among servicemen of the types of troops (forces) of the Azerbaijan Army, the main departments and divisions of the Ministry of Defense, as well as special military educational institutions, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

At the opening ceremony, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the Shehids who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then performed.

Eleven teams are competing in the championship, which is being held at the Central Army Sports Club base.

Speakers at the opening ceremony conveyed greetings and best wishes to the participants on behalf of the Defense Ministry’s leadership and emphasized the importance of such competitions, highlighting that sports constitute an integral part of combat training.

The championship will run until November 7, and the winning teams will be awarded diplomas, honorary certificates, and medals.