10 injured in road mishap in N. Afghanistan

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

At least 10 commuters have been confirmed injured, six in critical condition, as two passenger vehicles collided in northern Afghanistan's Balkh province on Sunday, Xinhua reported citing the provincial police office.

The accident took place on Mazar-e-Sharif-Hairatan highway, and all the victims had been shifted to a nearby hospital, the news release added.

Blaming reckless driving for the mishap, the news release called upon drivers to respect traffic rules and regulations when they are behind the steering wheel.