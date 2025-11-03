10th anniversary European Film Festival in Uzbekistan

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

From 7 to 9 November in Tashkent and on 12 November in Termez, the 10th European Film Festival will take place - an event that brings Europe and Uzbekistan together through the language of cinema, according to UzA. This year, the festival marks the 10th anniversary of cultural dialogue between Europe and Uzbekistan.

The programme features 12 films from 12 European countries, telling stories about life, choices, and human feelings — from poetic dramas to inspiring tales of self discovery. In addition, fans of Spanish classical and contemporary dance can look forward to a vibrant programme by the group “Aire Nuevo Danza” (Spain), as well as special screenings of amateur short films on the theme “Generations” from the Alliance française de Tachkent in partnership with the Goethe Institut and Uzbekistan Amateur Film Makers’ Association.

The festival is organised by the Delegation of the European Union to Uzbekistan together with the Embassies of EU Member States accredited in Uzbekistan, with the support of the Agency of Cinematography under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

All screenings are free of charge. Films are shown in the original language with Uzbek and/or Russian subtitles.