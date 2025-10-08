19 terrorists killed, 11 armed forces personnel martyred in Pakistan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 8, AZERTAC

Pakistan’s security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 19 terrorists belonging to the India-backed Fitna Al Khawarij group, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, during the night of October 7-8, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Orakzai district on the reported presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group Fitna Al Khawarij. During the operation, 19 terrorists were neutralized through effective engagement by the troops.

The ISPR reported that two officers and nine soldiers were martyred during the operation. A sanitization operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining militants in the area. The ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eradicate the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, adding that the sacrifices of the armed forces further strengthen their resolve.

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the security forces for their bravery and successful operation, expressing satisfaction over the elimination of 19 Indian-backed Fitna Al Khawarij terrorists. He paid tribute to the martyred officers — Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq, Major Tayab Rahat — and other soldiers, calling them heroes of the nation. The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for strength and patience for them during this difficult time.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating the terrorists and expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of the two officers and other brave soldiers. The Prime Minister emphasized that the sacrifices of the armed forces will never go in vain.