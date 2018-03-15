Anadolu Agency, TRT channel heads hold meetings in Azerbaijan

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

Heads of Anadolu Agency and TRT channel hold a number of meetings in Azerbaijan. The Anadolu Agency Director General Senol Kazanci and TRT Director General Ibrahim Eren have arrived in Azerbaijan’s capital along with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend the 6th Global Baku Forum.

In the frame of these meetings, heads of the Agency and TV have met with Ali Hasanov, Presidential Aide for Public and Political Issues and Head of the Department of Public and Political Issues, Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Republic.

In the meeting, a wide range of questions were discussed, including aspects of joint activity in the information and propagation fields, the close contacts between the Anadolu Agency, TRT and Azerbaijan’s official media, in particular, in covering the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Khojaly genocide, the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the visits of state officials, the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, as well as the regional conflicts Turkey is involved, Afrin events, the internal processes the fraternal countries experience.

The sides stressed the necessity of coordinated activity and solidarity in all matters sensitive for both fraternal countries.