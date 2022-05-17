Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of ECO Parliamentary Assembly

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

The Executive Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organisation had a meeting on the margins of the 3rd General Conference of the PA, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told AZERTAC.

Chairman of the PAECO and the National Assembly of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf opened the meeting. He thanked Azerbaijan for hosting the event and greeted the leaders and members of the participating parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The PAECO chairman turned to its history; he also praised the work done and the achievements made so far and stressed the importance of the matters discussed at the previous general conferences.

Then, Chairman of Pakistan’s National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf turned the chairmanship of the PAECO to Chair of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova.

Sahiba Gafarova expressed her gratitude to Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for the effective work done so far before stating her confidence that the forthcoming conference would prove fruitful. The agenda adoption was followed by that of the report on the PAECO 2nd General Conference as well as the programme and agenda of the PAECO 3rd General Conference organisational issues were considered as well.

They elected the PAECO Deputy Chairman and decided on the venue and date of the next conference.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that the leaders of the attending parliamentary delegations were going to go to Shusha tomorrow. They will travel to Shusha by the Victory Road laid in a short time and, once in Shusha, will familiarize themselves with the reconstruction work carried out in the town that is the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023.