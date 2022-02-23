Azerbaijan`s Finance Minister meets with IMF mission

Baku, January 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov has met with head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Azerbaijan Chad Steinberg and the Fund`s Executive Director for Azerbaijan Piotr Trabinski.

The sides exchanged views on macroeconomic results of 2021, implementation of the state budgets, forecasts for 2022, directions of the budget policy, inflationary pressures and application of the budget rules.

Samir Sharifov highlighted the measures taken by the government under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the restoration and reconstruction of lands liberated after 30 years of occupation, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister noted that a rapid recovery was achieved in all sectors of the economy in 2021, as a result of which the GDP growth rate in 2021 was 5.6%, while the growth rate of non-oil GDP amounted to 7.2%.

The members of IMF mission hailed the macroeconomic and financial stability in Azerbaijan, measures taken by the government and achievements in the field of sustainable development of the non-oil sector.

During the visit, the IMF mission will also meet with the country`s leading economic institutions.