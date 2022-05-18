Lamborghini to enter WEC and IMSA in 2024 with new LMDh

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the Italian manufacturer’s motorsport division, confirmed on Tuesday that it will compete at the pinnacle of sports car racing for the first time, which will include bids for outright honours at the 24-hour endurance classics at Le Mans and Daytona, according to motorsport.com.

It follows a series of statements over the past year from Giorgio Sanna, the boss of Squadra Corse, outlining an intent to develop a car for the new category coming on stream in both WEC and IMSA next season.

Lamborghini has not revealed its technical partners for the move into LMDh in year two of the category, but it is known that it is partnering with French constructor Ligier Automotive.

Ligier, one of four licensed constructors for the next-gen LMP2 chassis around which LMDh cars must be based, is therefore set for its first manufacturer partner, with Oreca, Dallara and Multimatic already all having at least one confirmed partner each.

Confirmation of Lamborghini's Ligier tie-up is expected in July on a further announcement, which will likely include the configuration of the new car's internal combustion engine.

Lamborghini is adding LMDh to its existing programmes in GT3 and one-make racing with its portfolio of Super Trofeo series around the world.

The Volkswagen group brand becomes the seventh manufacturer to commit to developing an LMDh after Audi, Porsche, Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Alpine, although Audi’s programme is officially on hold and is known to have been axed earlier this year.

Lamborghini had been working to piggy back on the same Porsche-led VW group LMDh project as Audi, which is being undertaken in conjunction with Multimatic.

But it has now switched tack to work with Ligier, part of a wider group with which it has an existing relationship.

Italian-based HP Composites, which like Ligier is part of former Le Mans racer Jacques Nicolet’s Everspeed group, produces carbon-fibre components for the Huracan GT3 and the Super Trofeo racers.

The Lamborghini LMDh assaults in the top classes of the WEC and IMSA, respectively called Hypercar and GTP, will replicate the model of the marque’s GT3 programme.

Lamborghini’s announcement was welcomed by both WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and IMSA.