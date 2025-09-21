For us to win in Baku again is just fantastic - Verstappen

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

"This weekend has been incredible for us, last weekend was already great, but for us to win here in Baku again is just fantastic,” said Max Verstappen of Red Bull, the winner of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025.

"In the race the car was working really well on both of the compounds, we had clean air all the time and you could then look after your tyres.

It was pretty straightforward, it's not easy around here and it's very windy today so the car is always moving around a lot. I'm very happy with this performance," he noted.

"You always have to be a little more careful with tyre management and stuff, you want to make the one-stop work so I think everyone was a bit more cautious with that anyway.

The medium and hard compounds that we were running today, they weren't really used that much up until today and that all helped. I was happy that there were not too many safety cars," Max Verstappen added.