® Dozens of female farmers successfully complete FarmHER training

Winning initiatives of Azercell’s social project competition continue to empower women across Azerbaijan

The FarmHER project, designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of women engaged in agriculture in the Shamakhi district, has concluded. The initiative aimed to boost participants' competencies in agribusiness while supporting their economic independence and overall well-being.

During the training sessions conducted by Agamagomed Alosmanov, a specialist with international experience in rural economics and agro-financing, women participants gained theoretical and practical knowledge in agribusiness fundamentals, financial literacy, market research, and innovative agricultural technologies. As part of the initiative, they also had the opportunity to engage with successful entrepreneurs and explore real-life business cases.

Participants have already started implementing the knowledge and skills acquired through the program in the daily management of their businesses. To find out more about the impact of this initiative we invite you to watch the stories of project beneficiaries here: https://bit.ly/3RRVunq

The FarmHER project was implemented by the “Alternative Communications and Research" Public Association within the framework of Azercell’s "Empowering lives: women’s support program". This initiative is part of Azercell’s broader commitment to fostering women's active participation in society and contributing to their social and economic development.