A rare architectural exemplar of Azerbaijani culture – Barda Mausoleum VIDEO

Barda, September 25, AZERTAC

The next feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column highlights the Barda Mausoleum, one of the key historical landmarks of Azerbaijani culture.

The city of Barda, rich in history and culture, is home to numerous monuments. Among its ancient landmarks stands the Barda Mausoleum, a unique architectural gem of Azerbaijani heritage.

The mausoleum was built in 1322 by Ahmad ibn Ayyub al-Hafiz, a master of the Ajami architectural school. It is located within the area of the defensive wall complex called Torpaggala, which dates back to BCE. Characterized by its prominent tower-like form, the mausoleum consists of both underground and above-ground parts. The underground section features a crypt reserved for burial, typical of that period. The tomb consists of a core structure and a dome. Standing 13 meters high, the mausoleum has an outer diameter of 10 meters. This cylindrical tower tomb is known for its intricate turquoise-glazed brickwork and inscriptions repeating the word "Allah," earning it the nickname "Allah-Allah."

The exact individual for whom the monument was built remains unknown, though it is believed to have been dedicated to a member of the Ilkhanid dynasty.

The Barda Mausoleum underwent restoration work in 2012-2018.