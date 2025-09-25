ADA University hosts opening ceremony of First Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
The opening ceremony of the “The First Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue,” organized by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) was held at ADA University in Baku.
The two-day event, which brings together over 50 experts, will feature discussions on topics such as Azerbaijan–United Kingdom bilateral relations and strategic partnership in the context of a changing global order, regional security, cooperation, and foreign policy priorities in the South Caucasus, energy cooperation and economic diversification: United Kingdom–Azerbaijan investment partnership, public diplomacy through education, science, and innovation: building bridges for global collaboration.
