Alper Gezeravcı: Azerbaijan poised to become key player in space ecosystem

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

The SPACE Academy of Azercosmos hosted a meeting with Türkiye's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, aimed at inspiring young people to explore the field of space science and guiding them toward future career paths in this domain.

Speaking at the event, Gezeravcı praised Azerbaijan's rapid development, noting that the country has quickly emerged as one of the region’s leading nations with growing influence in the space sector.

He recalled the successful hosting of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC-2023) in Azerbaijan, describing it as a clear testament to the country’s rising prestige in science and technology.

Highlighting ongoing efforts on Türkiye’s Spaceport project, Gezeravcı stated, “We have launched this initiative to meet our space-related goals and implement our plans according to schedule. Spaceport construction is now taking off.”

The astronaut also shared details of his 14-day space mission, the preparation stages, and his personal experiences in orbit. He offered insights into life in space, the effects of weightlessness on the human body and psychology, and the rigorous mental and physical preparation involved.

Gezeravcı emphasized the significance of joint initiatives between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in science and technology, calling them vital to the development of the region’s space capabilities.

Inspiring the youth in attendance, he said, “Every child dreams of looking into space. If you pursue that dream and work hard, one day it can become your reality.”