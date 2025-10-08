Amman hosts exhibition titled "Echoes of Centuries: Musical Instruments of Azerbaijan"

Cairo, October 8, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the exhibition titled "Echoes of Centuries: Musical Instruments of Azerbaijan" was held in Amman, Jordan. Organized under the patronage of Princess Dana Firas, President of the Petra National Trust and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, the event was jointly arranged by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Jordan with the support of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO.

The exhibition gathered representatives of Jordan’s state and cultural institutions, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Kingdom, scholars, artists, and prominent members of the local community.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan Eldar Salimov emphasized that Azerbaijan’s musical heritage dates back to ancient times, as evidenced by the rock carvings in Gobustan and Gamigaya depicting music and dance scenes.

Ambassador Salimov highlighted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani musical culture has entered a new era of development. He noted the revival of the “Kharibulbul” festival in Shusha—now a symbol of national cultural renaissance—as one of the most vivid examples of this progress.

On behalf of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the ambassador presented the musical instruments displayed at the exhibition, along with carpets representing Azerbaijan’s ancient artisanal heritage, to the Petra National Trust.

As part of the event, the Jordanian group “Duroob” performed classical pieces of Azerbaijani national music.

Shikhali Aliyev

Special correspondent