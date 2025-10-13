ANAMA: 177 mines and 1584 UXOs neutralized last week

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

From October 6 to 12, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) carried out mine-clearance operations across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

According to ANAMA, the operations resulted in the detection and neutralization of 77 anti-personnel mines, 100 anti-tank mines, and 1584 unexploded ordnances (UXOs).

During the reporting period, a total of 1497.5 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.