ANAMA: 640 mines and 5,286 UXOs neutralized last month

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) conducted mine-clearance operations in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

According to ANAMA, the operations led to the detection and neutralization of 522 anti-personnel mines, 118 anti-tank mines, and 5,286 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) last month.

During the reporting period, a total of 5,622.9 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.