Around 5.7 million people in absolute poverty in Italy
Baku, October 15, AZERTAC
Over 2.2 million households were living in conditions of absolute poverty in Italy in 2024, 8,4% of the nation's families, ANSA reported citing Istat.
The national statistics agency said these families were made up of a total of 5.7 million individuals, meaning that 9.8% of the Italian population was living in absolute poverty last year.
It said the proportion of families in Italy living absolute poverty was steady with respect to 2023, while the percentage of individuals was up slightly from 9.7% the previous year.
The absolute poverty incidence rises to 30.4% for families with at least one foreign national and to 35.2% for those made up exclusively of non-Italians, while the incidence drops to 6,.2% for all-Italian households.
Istat said the number of individuals in absolute poverty last year included 1.283 million minors, 13.8% of all under-18s here.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
"Unity-2025" joint exercise kicks off in Uzbekistan
- 14.10.2025 [20:01]
Turkmenistan’s National Pavilion installed on Baku Boulevard
- 14.10.2025 [19:49]
Pope Leo, Italy's President Mattarella call for durable peace globally
- 14.10.2025 [19:48]
Bosnia Presidency backs giving Trump Nobel Prize for Gaza deal
- 14.10.2025 [19:24]
Serbian delegation visits Azerbaijan
- 14.10.2025 [19:17]
Azerbaijan joins World Culture Festival in Hanoi
- 14.10.2025 [18:40]
WHO issues alert over 3 India-made contaminated cough syrups
- 14.10.2025 [18:03]
Cities unite behind cultural preservation
- 14.10.2025 [18:02]
Parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye visit Pakistan’s Lahore
- 14.10.2025 [18:00]
Baku’s bridge: Connecting Europe and Asia through trade and energy
- 14.10.2025 [17:52]
Azerbaijani population hits 10,249,500
- 14.10.2025 [17:29]
This autumn, Baku will host another spectacular cultural event!
- 14.10.2025 [17:21]
Shah Deniz awards three new contracts for compression project
- 14.10.2025 [16:27]
Barcelona's Lewandowski suffers thigh injury as Barca crisis deepens
- 14.10.2025 [16:06]
Azerbaijan through eyes of Swedish tourists
- 14.10.2025 [16:04]
® Kapital Bank announces financial results for the third quarter of 2025
- 14.10.2025 [16:00]
US-China trade tensions back as port fees take effect
- 14.10.2025 [15:49]
UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 bln rebuild
- 14.10.2025 [15:46]
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign protocol on trade and economic cooperation
- 14.10.2025 [15:38]