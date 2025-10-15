Around 5.7 million people in absolute poverty in Italy

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Over 2.2 million households were living in conditions of absolute poverty in Italy in 2024, 8,4% of the nation's families, ANSA reported citing Istat.

The national statistics agency said these families were made up of a total of 5.7 million individuals, meaning that 9.8% of the Italian population was living in absolute poverty last year.

It said the proportion of families in Italy living absolute poverty was steady with respect to 2023, while the percentage of individuals was up slightly from 9.7% the previous year.

The absolute poverty incidence rises to 30.4% for families with at least one foreign national and to 35.2% for those made up exclusively of non-Italians, while the incidence drops to 6,.2% for all-Italian households.

Istat said the number of individuals in absolute poverty last year included 1.283 million minors, 13.8% of all under-18s here.