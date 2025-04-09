Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

On April 9, from 19:25 to 19:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Khaznavar and Khanazakh settlements of Gorus district using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions,” the ministry added.