Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction
Baku, April 9, AZERTAC
On April 9, from 19:25 to 19:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Khaznavar and Khanazakh settlements of Gorus district using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
“Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions,” the ministry added.
